Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said it will deal with vendors who were slowly making their way back into the streets of the city centre.

The local authority recently passed a resolution to get rid of vendors in it’s Central Business District (CBD). The council has established bulk fresh produce delivery sites in the high density suburbs.

Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said they would be descending on vendors in the CBD in an effort to effect the resolution on vending.

“We have unfortunately noted that there are some vendors who have ignored the directive on vending. This in itself is further violating Covid-19 national lockdown level two guidelines,” said Clr Mguni.

The mayor said their officials would work with law enforcement officials to ensure the enforcement of the ban on vending in the CBD.

The local authority’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube recently revealed that 144 vending sites with a capacity of 15 353 vending bays had been identified, spread across all 29 wards in the city.

He further reaffirmed the city’s decision to permanently close the popular weekend ‘Khothama market’, revealing that they had already allocated traders with alternative space.