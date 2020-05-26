Thozani Khupe

Interim MDC president Thokozani Khupe has upped the ante in the war for the control of the country’s main opposition, vowing yesterday that she will reject her rivals from the party’s Harvest House headquarters as soon as the national coronavirus lockdown ends as she maintains that she is the rightful leader of the party.

In March the Supreme Court ruled that Khupe was the legitimate leader of the MDC-T and ordered her to hold an extraordinary congress to elect Tsvangirai’s successor within three months.

The ruling sparked a fight for the control of MDC-T 2014 structures that the court ruled would be eligible to elect the party’s new leader.

The court granted Khupe stewardship of the party after declaring Chamisa’s rise to the helm of the main opposition violated the party’s constitution.

The battle for the control of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party will be fought in the courts once again after four legislators approached the High Court challenging their expulsion from Parliament.

Members of Parliament Chalton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Tabitha Khumalo and senator Lillian Timveous were recalled from Parliament a fortnight ago after Douglas Mwonzora initiated the process.

Mwonzora defected to the Khupe camp following the March 31 Supreme Court judgement that said the former deputy prime minister was MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s legitimate successor.

Mwonzora said the legislators were fired for insisting that they belonged to the MDC Alliance. Hwende and Timveos on Friday filed a High Court application challenging National Assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda and senate president Mabel Chinomona’s decision to recall them based on a letter by Mwonzora.

More to follow….