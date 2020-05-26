Netflix sets Cook Off release date

THE award-winning Zimbabwean romantic comedy, Cook Off, much-awaited on Netflix, is set to be released on the American streaming site on June 1.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The 2017 production was selected for streaming early this month, becoming the first local film to be on Netflix.

Film producer Joe Njagu confirmed the date and described the development as an opportunity to turn around Zimbabwe’s film industry.

“It will start showing on Netflix from June 1, worldwide. The Cook Off team is ecstatic and looking forward to introducing Zimbabwean films to the world. History has been made but the future begins now. It’s time to turn our film community into a film industry. This is just but the beginning,” he said.

Njagu said he cherished the results from collaborative work even when working with a zero budget.

“This is an amazing example of how collaboration makes magic, from Myself and Tomas to MMX rentals, Area 46, Eddie Ndlovu, Joseph Bunga, Zoe Flood, Sebastien Lallemand, Quite Bright Films, the entire cast and crew who believed in this vision when there wasn’t a budget to make this and now here we are,” he said.

In Cook-Off, single mother Anesu’s life is turned upside down when her son enters her into a reality TV competition. It features celebrities including actresses Jesesi Mungoshi, Anne Nhira, South Africa-based Tendaiishe Chitima, musicians Tehn Diamond and Kudzai Sevenzo as well as poet Chirikure Chirikure and stand-up comedian Michael Kudakwashe.

