LAWYER and philanthropist Samantha Murozoki’s Kuchengetana Relief Kitchen re-opened on Saturday a few days after it had been ordered to close by the Chitungwiza Municipality for operating without a licence.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Murozoki, who has fed thousands of food insecure residents currently under the COVID-19 lockdown since April 15, confirmed re-opening after reaching common ground with the municipality which offered her a pre-school in Unit A as a temporary site for the kitchen.

“We have started cooking. Right now I am so relieved. I would have lost my mind if I had to go another day without feeding the needy,” she told NewsDay.

Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko said council was glad to be part of Murozoki’s philanthropic work and would assist her in registering her welfare organisation.

“We offered her the following: a new place to operate from, to screen all food handlers and test them for COVID-19 and other various diseases, council security to ensure that people adhere to the pandemic regulations and to assist in getting her welfare organisation registered,” he said.

“We are alive to the plight of the people of our community and we are very appreciative of any resident’s initiative meant to cushion the needy during these trying times of COVID-19. We are proud to have and work with leaders and dreamers like Samantha. We would like to salute all the well-wishers who have been assisting this noble cause.”

Acting town clerk Tonderai Kasu said Murozoki was formalising her operations.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw