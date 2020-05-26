Estranged wife kills hubby, skips to SA

A BEITBRIDGE man gruesomely slain and mutilated by his estranged wife’s gang was yesterday buried at his Lutumba homestead.

BY REX MPHISA

Police on Sunday picked the driver of a pirate taxi used to ferry the mutilated remains from the deceased’s matrimonial home.

A source at Beitbridge police said the driver was expected in court anytime.

Scores of Beitbridge residents defied the COVID-19 lockdown to send off Langton Ribombo (35), who was well-known in the border town and his home village.

He had two children with Khathutshelo Moyo, who went underground since the discovery of his body, on the outskirts of Beitbridge, a short distance from where police recovered a Honda Fit suspected to have been used to ferry the mutilated corpse.

Neighbours yesterday said police had come several times looking for Moyo known to have called one of their children using a South African mobile number to ask “if the dog she killed had been picked or it would rot in the bush”.

“The child, who seemingly knew of the souring relationship between her parents, started crying and opened up to neighbours about her mother’s call,” one of the mourners said.

“Police are also to interview Moyo,” the source added.

Moyo, a suspected cigarette dealer, is said to have skipped the border into South Africa where she is hiding.

According to a police memorandum dated May 22 addressed to the provincial head of criminal investigations in Matabeleland South, one Superintendent Ncube, Ribombo was murdered on May 19 at Moyo’s homestead in Mapolobela village under Chief Matibe.

Ribombo, who was reported missing, was last seen by his uncle Dumisani Muleya, who dropped him off about 500 metres from his estranged wife’s homestead on the fateful day.

Police found struggle marks on the ground at Moyo’s home and further investigations showed blood near a well in the yard, blood stains on stones and on a hoe handle that might have been used to bludgeon the victim.

“A pair of black trousers belonging to deceased, as identified by Muleya, was found beside the well. The blood-stained hoe handle and stones were recovered together with the pair of black trousers. There were traces of blood from the well to the gate and outside. Outside the gate, there were tyre marks where the trace of the blood was last observed,” police said in the memo.

