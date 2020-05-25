Home News Africa Day: Leaders must continue to work towards Agenda 2063 Africa Day: Leaders must continue to work towards Agenda 2063 25th May 2020 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Monday, 25 May marks Africa Day. What does that mean in practice? Our experiences as […] Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Young pretender Haaland takes on master Lewandowski for first time News Biden makes first in-person appearance in more than 2 months News Zimbabwe govt says committed to protecting human rights News Justice Wadyajena’s car impounded by police News 717 women benefit from obstetric fistula repairs countrywide News Visual arts Curio traders bleed from suspension of tourism