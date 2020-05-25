Mayor Justice Wadyajena

Information coming from Harare indicate that a vehicle belonging to a compony owned by Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been impounded after the driver was found conducting illegal mining of sand.

A source who spoke to this reporter said the arrested driver, known as Kondo, has been charged with illegal extraction of sand.

Illegal mining of sand is a level eight offense.

A previous reporter by the Environment Management Agency said at least 10 percent of the nation’s soil is under high risk of erosion from land degradation, desertification, and drought.

This is a developing story…