PENTECOSTAL preacher and President Emmerson Mnangawa’s advisor Dr Shingi Munyeza says Zimbabweans made a mistake when they took sides with the military during the coup in November 2017, but Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has hit back and challenged Munyeza to resign from Zimpapers board first.

Muneza who was delivering a sermon said God says the time for Zimbabwe’s suffering is over.

“WE TOOK A WRONG TURN IN NOV 2017. We went for expediency instead of posterity.

“God’s time was not yet up so we have wondered in the wilderness. Now it’s 40 years and God’s time is up. We can’t use the same stereotypes for our deliverance.”

But Charamba hit back, saying President Mnangagwa gets all kind of advice including from people like Munyeza,but he is not obliged to follow it.

Charamba further says if Munyeza really feels the administration of President Mnangagwa was failing, then Munyeza must step down from the board of the State-owned Zimpapers where he gets paid huge sitting allowances.

Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers for short) is a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed media firm and commercial printer owned by Government. It is the publisher of daily newspapers The Herald, The Chronicle, B-Metro and H-Metro. It has two Sunday newspapers, The Sunday Mail and the Sunday News.

Munyeza has of late gone full throttle in his gospel sermons which are tinged with political messages, saying yesterday that he regrets supporting the removal of Mugabe by the military. – Zimbabwe Voice