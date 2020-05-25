STATE media reports suggest that 17 000 Zimbabweans had been arrested for violating social distancing regulations announced by the government as at May 1, 2020. By the way, all over the world the regulations have been violated, but of cause 17 000 is too large a number.

By Kennedy Kaitano, Our Reader

Perhaps Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi can explain how those arrested have been dealt with, because from his tone in Parliament when asked by senator Douglas Mwonzora about the abductions, the minister seemed to be suggesting that the three ladies who were abducted have to be treated differently.

Well, the three may have a case to answer regarding the flash demonstration, but what concerns me is the fact that the minister refused to answer a simple question he had been asked about what is being done to investigate their abduction.

The question put to Ziyambi by Mwonzora was: “On the abduction and torture of three girls, including an MP Joanah Mamombe, at the hands of State agents last week, what has government done about the incident? What is the government doing to make sure this does not happen again?”

Strangely, but in typical Zanu PF style, Ziyambi’s response was: “It is a fact that these people broke the law. They are wanted by the police to explain their demonstration. I am not sure, maybe, they are happy being in hospital, but police are waiting for them. If they have a complaint to lodge with the police, they are free to do so.”

Furthermore, he is reported to have told the BBC: “I don’t believe the whole abduction story at all, nothing they say adds up. Firstly, there is a pandemic, and the world over people are being told to stay home. They decide to break that.”

And he says all this when Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe is telling the world that an investigation is being undertaken: “While circumstances pertaining to the whole case are not clear, my ministry has directed the Commissioner-General of Police to institute full-scale investigations into the matter. I want to assure Zimbabweans that no stone will be left unturned with a view of finding out exactly what happened after the flash demonstration in Warren Park by MDC Alliance.”

Those who know how the Zanu PF government operates will tell you that once you hear these contradictions from within the ruling party, you are assured no investigation will take place, but the victims will be made to pay dearly for having been abducted and tortured.

International intervention is really crucial at this stage, especially as reports begin to emerge that persons found discussing the abduction are being brutally attacked by suspected Zanu PF and government agents throughout the country.

A credible news report recently had it that Moreblessing Nyambara, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe national secretary for gender and social welfare is currently nursing severe injuries after six men believed to be State security agents tortured her in Domboshava over a video she posted on social media protesting the abduction of the three MDC Alliance officials.

