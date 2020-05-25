SOUTH AFRICA-BASED gospel diva Letwin Chawira last week said it was important for Africa to unite in prayer for God to heal the continent which has been afflicted with many problems.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Speaking after the release of her fifth 12-track album, Prayers and Praises, Chawira told NewsDay Life & Style that unity was critical.

“The album talks about the need to pray and praise God. The song, Heal our Land, talks about unity and love among Africans. If we unite, our prayers can be heard by God,” she said.

Chawira was excited that Heal our Land and Greater than the World were already performing well on local and regional radio stations.

“I also have reasons to praise God, the song Greater than the World which has just three weeks on Hevoi FM was number one on its previous Top 10 gospel chart. Heal our Land is being played on Zambian radio stations that include Kariba FM. Locally, it’s playing on Star FM, Nyami Nyami, Diamond FM, National FM and Radio Zimbabwe. The music will be available on online stores on Thursday,” she said.

Chawira was this year nominated for the 2020 Maranatha East Africa Awards that were scheduled for Kenya in April after another nomination at the local Permican Awards last year.

“Although the hosting of the Maranatha awards was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful that I was nominated,” she said.

The gospel diva had planned to launch her album in March and to do music videos but all this was hindered by the pandemic.

Her previous albums are Mbiri Ndeyenyu recorded in 2007, Vesai Moto (2012), Isu Kwete (2013) and Second Chance (2018).

