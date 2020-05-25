WHY he has failed to make it into the bigger leagues remains a mystery but perhaps injuries have plagued him at crucial moments of his career.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

At 30, Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Qadr Amini is still motivated by the desire to play in Europe before he retires.

Amini made a return to the field of play midway through the season last year having missed the entire 2018 competition with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

But he quickly established himself as an important player in the Ngezi Platinum Stars squad and even convinced Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić to include him in the CHAN 2020 squad which was scheduled for April before the COVID-19 pandemic stalled all sporting activities.

“Like every player, you have to achieve great things in your career and that includes playing in Europe. I believe I can still achieve it if I keep working hard but obviously time is not on my side,” the 2017 Soccer Star of the Year finalist said.

In spite of his immense talent, the former Gunners and FC Platinum player’s career has been hampered by injuries.

A muscle tear kept Amini on the sidelines back in 2013 when he was playing for FC Platinum, arguably a time when he was playing his best football.

He admits that the recent long layoff was difficult to stomach, considering it came following a blinder of a season in 2017.

“It was difficult for me because as a football player you have to keep on playing football so that you upgrade your career and improve your talent. I was eager to come back and play to work on my talent and at the same time help my team because the previous year before injury ended on a higher note,” Amini said.

Ngezi Platinum enjoyed a memorable season in 2017 in which they finished third in the league race and also represented the country in the Caf Confederations Cup.

In the same year, Amini made it onto the Soccer Stars calendar while he was Ngezi Platinum’s Players’ Player of the Year.

He would then get injured during the 2018 pre-season period.

“In fact I thought my career could be over at that time, but with the support I got from the medical staff, family and Ngezi Platinum, I managed to recover and play again,” he said.

Amini believes Ngezi Platinum have what it takes to win the league title when competition resumes.

“I think we can do it. We have a strong team this year but we just need to be patient and keep working hard. It’s just a matter of time before the league comes to Ngezi,” Amini said.

