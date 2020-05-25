AWARD-WINNING gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro’s son, Tinashe has dropped a video for the track Musavasiya, off his debut album that was released early this year.

The 16-year-old budding musician, who is currently living in the United States, released the album Musavasiya while doing Form 3 at Waddilove High School in Marondera.

The video song was shot in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the US and is doing well on online stores.

Speaking from his new base in the US, Tinashe’s father said the family was happy with the reception of the video.

“The response we got after the release of the video song from our fans is overwhelming. That has been the objective, to touch the lives of people through music. The video song is Tinashe’s second and we are currently working on doing videos for the remaining four songs off his album,” said the elder Chivaviro.

His other video song Nguva DzaMwari was released early this year and features his father.

Tinashe is also currently on a music scholarship at Yamaha Music School in Texas.

Chivaviro, who was initially based in South Africa, said they had to relocate to the US as he was pursuing his studies there.

“I will be in the US for the next three years as I am doing my PhD. We will keep on releasing gospel tunes to our fans,” he said.

Chivaviro is famed for the hit tracks Ebenezer-Tiri Munyasha and Matishamisa that have seen him collecting various accolades across the globe in the past few years.

His son has joined the gospel music scene and has dropped his debut album.

