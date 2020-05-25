Business Reporter

PAN-AFRICAN businessman and philanthropist Mr Strive Masiyiwa has, through his ‘Re-Imagine Rural’ initiative, completed a 100KW solar power project at Ndolwane in Bulilima district.

Ndolwane is situated in the country’s south western province of Matabeleland South. Mr Masiyiwa broke the news on his Facebook blog. He wrote: “There is a place in rural Zimbabwe called Ndolwane. It is in a part of the country known as Matabeleland.We chose it as the first site of our ‘Re-Imagine Rural Ugesi Minigrids’.

“We built a 100KW solar power plant at its small business center. It now provides power to 70 small businesses, residents and other activities.

Some are using the power to irrigate market gardens to sell vegetables.

“Someone is planning to do a major poultry business using its power. We are expanding its power line grid to eventually reach a 10km radius.”

The prominent businessman, who is also Econet Zimbabwe founder, made reference to John Wesley’s utterances who said to Christian missionaries: “Go to where the need is greatest, and help is smallest”. Mr Masiyiwa said those words also apply today and inspire philanthropists like himself.

“We have just bought our own water drilling rig and as soon as it arrives we plan to drill deep well boreholes in places like Ndolwane, where it is dry. It will help communities with market gardening and water for their cattle,” he said.

Ugesi Minigrids has 10 other sites being built around the country.

“This is my vision of how rural Africa can be Re-Imagined. My vision has drawn a lot of interest outside Zimbabwe.

“Several global philanthropists have asked for presentations on how this model can be used in other African countries. This really excites me,” said Mr Masiyiwa.

“Even with the pandemic, we are still Re-Imagining. It might slow us down, but it will never stop us.”