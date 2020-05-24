Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

BULAWAYO residents should report to authorities anyone who entered the country illegally from neighbouring countries so that they are taken to isolation centres to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This stance will help curb the spread of Covid-19 as the city is working on flattening the curve.

Speaking during a donation to the city yesterday, Dr Edwin Sibanda the director of Health Services said compliance to lockdown regulations was low in Bulawayo which was a cause for concern.

“The issue of border jumping has come to our attention and it is the duty of every resident to report such. We urge residents to notify us whenever they receive border jumping relatives as anyone who comes into the country must undergo isolation according to law,” said Dr Sibanda.

“We are not aware of their whereabouts hence we cannot follow them up hence we rely on residents to help us fight the spread of Covid-19. They should go to our holding centres for 21 centres and be tested so that we map a way forward.”

Dr Sibanda said relatives or third parties can report border jumpers as raid response teams are ready to deal with such cases.

“We also feel that compliance is low especially in terms of wearing masks and social distancing. I don’t think people are doing well. But since it is now law that certain things must be done; it is no longer a health issue in terms of enforcement. Even the other arms of law are empowered to make sure people observe these guidelines and regulations,” he said.

Dr Sibanda said with the onset of the winter season, people had to adhere to high levels of hygiene so that flu cases are minimised.

He said there was need to increase the city’s capacity to test more people which will also inform if schools and tertiary institutions are ready to re-open.

The local authority received hand sanitisers, gloves, masks, aprons, 2 water tanks and soap among other things from Zapu, Econet and Youth Alliance for Safer Cities.

Mr Isaac Mabuya from Zapu said it was the duty of residents to ensure that frontliners are catered for and that the city has enough detergents.

“We even have people in the diaspora who are worried about the welfare of the people in Bulawayo and we are happy that we managed to source these items so we help stop the spread of the pandemic,” said Mr Mabuya.

Econet Matabeleland general manager Ms Ashley Kudiwa said they had raised $8 000 from clients who want to help the city.

“We are grateful to all our subscribers who contributed their money which we used to source this personal protective equipment for our frontliners. We believe in team work and we are positive that such engagements will help us keep the city safe from Covid- 19,” she said.

Mr Casper Chigama from the Youth Alliance urged young people to ensure that the city manages Covid-19.

“We decided to chip in as well and donate two 2 000 Litre tanks for our isolation centres so that residents have access to water all the time,” said Mr Chigama. [email protected]