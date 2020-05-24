Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RENOVATIONS at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo have commenced so that when lockdown restrictions are lifted the institution will be ready to receive visitors.

The renovations financed by grants from the Embassies of Australia, Switzerland and Sweden were put on hold on March 30 when the gallery was closed in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The gallery’s director, Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi, said when the measures were relaxed, they started work again two weeks ago.

“We have lost a total of seven weeks and these need to be recouped. As the gallery isn’t open, we are working on quality control so that when it is opened everything is ready. We are adhering to strict in-house protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks and regular sanitisation of people,” Nyathi said.

What was being worked on Nyathi said included the installation of a disability ramp at the entrance and fixing of the ceiling and roof.

“The grant we received from the Embassy of Australia is being used to install a disability ramp so we can be accessible to people living with disabilities. The ceiling outside will be fixed which had become an eyesore. Also, we want to do repairs to the roof, as we want to install a solar system to power the gallery,” said Nyathi.

Part of the renovations that are being done include a mural and completing the expansion of the Permanent Collection room.

“We want to complete the expansion of the gallery’s Permanent Collection room. This was made possible by the Embassy of Switzerland’s grant. We increased the holding capacity and what is left is to install air conditioning as art works have to be conserved in regulated temperatures,” said Nyathi.

He said there was a room that was set up to accommodate visiting artistes.

"We have set up accommodation and housing facility for visiting artistes, by putting tiles put tiles in the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and toilet and ceilings. This will enable them to cut down on the costs of accommodation because they don't come for one to two days some stay for as long as two months," said Nyathi.