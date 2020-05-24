MAIZE farmers in Goromonzi are appealing to the government to consider paying part of the producer price in foreign currency as is done with tobacco.

Speaking to ZBC News at a field day in Goromonzi, Goromonzi Farmers Association representative Leticia Tapfuma explained how paying part of the producer price in foreign currency would help farmers realize profits.

“The government should consider paying part of our proceeds in foreign currency like what is done with tobacco farmers as this helps us realize profit and in turn enables us to continue farming,” she explained.

Mutoko South Member of Parliament Honourable Herbert Shumbamhini spoke on the need to timeously distribute farming implements.

“We are saying please give us implements so that we can plant and harvest on time, you can give us as a group and we organize ourselves,” he said.

Mashonaland East Minster of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Apolonia Munzverengi and Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Cde Douglas Karoro said farmers need to be supported so that they improve on their production.

“It is important to consider paying the farmers in foreign currency just like what happens in tobacco and other crops so that they will not run away from growing maize,” said Munzverengi.

“We are organizing so that farmers get implements as a group and you also pay them as a group,” added Karoro. -ZBC