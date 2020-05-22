This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows Mariah Carey performing during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A memoir by Mariah Carey is on the list of titles from Andy Cohen Books. Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that Cohen’s self-named imprint will launch in 2020. It says the imprint will feature three nonfiction works by women. Carey’s memoir will be about her journey to superstar status. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

Mariah Carey’s 2001 “Glitter” soundtrack album has finally arrived on Spotify, two years after it topped the iTunes chart.The 50-year-old superstar portrayed the singer Billie Frank in the 2001 film and the album finally reached number one in the iTunes chart, 17 years after the musical movie’s release in 2018, thanks to her fanbase’s #JusticeForGlitter campaign.

And justice has been served once again, as the full LP is now available to stream on the global streaming service.

To celebrate, Mariah – whose fandom is called The Lambily – has changed her Twitter handle to Billie Frank.

On “Glitter” finally topping the chart, she said previously: “The fact that ‘Glitter’ even came back is a thing. Whoever thought it was going to get to number one all these years later? But it is a good album and the fans made it happen.

“I had nothing to do with it. The Lambily got behind it. … it’s a movement, it’s bigger than me.”

Mariah admitted she doesn’t like performing songs from the record because it represents a “tough” time for her that almost “ruined” her life.

She said: “Actually #JusticeForGlitter was directed at me because I never do songs from that soundtrack.

“It almost ruined my life. It was a tough time when it came out, it was a whole thing, a drama I don’t want to get into because it will change the mood.”

Meanwhile, last December, Mariah’s festive hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” made it to the top of the US Billboard Chart – 25 years after its release.

The “Touch My Body” hitmaker took to Twitter to celebrate the record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 chart feat for her 1994 yuletide classic.

She simply wrote: “We did it”, with a crying face emoji and a series of festive ones.

Mariah now has a total of 19 number one’s in the Hot 100, making her the solo artist with the most No1s in the chart, and tying with the late Elvis Presley with the second most by any artist, behind The Beatles.

The popular song had made its way to number three in 2018.