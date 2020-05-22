Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FOR the first time since the inception of the Culture Week celebrations, a virtual concert to mark the end of the fete will be streamed live on Facebook and shown on ZBCtv on Saturday evening.

Celebrating diversity of cultures, a star studded line-up of artistes including Albert Nyathi, Jeys Marabini, Selmor Mtukudzi, Willis Wataffi, Ishan, Ti Gonzi, Noma Nkwali, Mathias Mhere, Hope Masike, Peter Moyo and Blessing Chimanga are expected to perform.

Adding to the array of the artistes are King 98, Kireni Zulu, Kinnah aka Mr Mbare and Guspy Warrior.

Culture Week organisers, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) said the concert will be broadcast live on the national broadcaster the NACZ social media platforms.

“The event will be streamed live on ZBC and NACZ Facebook pages,” said NACZ communications manager Rodney Ruwende.

In the past, Culture Week commemorations were held in each province but this time around, due to the lockdown, the celebrations were conducted online.

Culture Week which ends tomorrow, started on Monday when it was launched by Minister of Youths, Arts and Sports Recreation Kirsty Coventry. In her launch address, Minister Coventry said the pandemic will allow communities to participate through online interaction and exchange of ideas on arts and creation.

And true to her word, people participated with some artistes calling out the NACZ online for the Culture Week’s poster design which they said was not representative of their industry as it lacked creativity.

