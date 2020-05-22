Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Gospel musician Mai Mwamuka’s much-awaited video for her Panenyasha hit track is out and available on YouTube.

The picturesque scenes were shot last year by Fusion Media Group and feature, as a remix to the song, Lorraine Maplanka Stot and Anesu Chirongo.

The video was shot through a live recording held at Family of God church in Bulawayo where Mai Mwamuka also celebrated her 53rd birthday alongside her father who turned 77 on the same day.

For many who have been generally affected by the pandemic, the video is a must watch as it heals the wounds inflicted by the effects of the deadly virus and bring hope to the future.

Commenting on the release of the video on Wednesday night, the award-winning musician said the relevance of the song during such a period gave her the hope to release the visuals.

“The video has come at a good time as people who love and appreciate the song, have been asking for it. I hope this (video) will help the song grow,” said Mai Mwamuka.

Also featured on the video is Mimmie Tarukwana as a backing vocalist and Ngoma Ingoma band members Blessing Stot and Samuzik.

@mthabisi_mthire