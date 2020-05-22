Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE late Zimbabwe Sables lock Sanele “Smiley” Sibanda, who died in a car accident at the beginning of this month in the United Kingdom is still yet to be laid to rest.

His brother, Libone who is based in South Africa said Sanele, whose life came to an end at the age of 29 when his car rammed into a tree is still to be buried, with the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom the cause of the he delay in the rugby player’s burial.

“He will be buried that side but the date is yet to be confirmed. It will take a long time though due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the UK,” Libone said.

The third born in a family of four children, Sanele was the son of the also late former Highlanders vice chairman Shadrack Sibanda.

Having made his debut for the Zimbabwe Sables in 2010, Sibanda became a regular in the team over the years.

His last appearance in national colours was when he played for the Zimbabwe Rugby Academy in last year’s SuperSport Rugby Challenge in South Africa.

At the time of his death, the former Sables second rower was preparing for life after rugby by studying for a degree in Sports and Exercise at Hull University. He was also playing rugby for the university team.

“Sanele was also playing for the Hull University RFC where he was studying. His passion was rugby and he wanted to stay in the sport in a different capacity to his playing days. Unfortunately, he was left with four months to graduate but it is likely the university will award him a posthumous degree,” said his brother.

