Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WHILE the government has legalised social jogging during Level Two of national lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, joggers are faced with a medical dilemma after two Chinese boys died while jogging with masks.

Another Chinese jogger had a burst lung as a result of jogging while putting on a mask.

Wearing of face masks and social distancing have become the new norm and those that enjoy outdoor workouts have to adjust accordingly without other people’s and their own health in jeopardy.

According to a report by an American publication, New York post, two Chinese boys , both aged 14 years dropped dead within a week of one another while wearing face masks during a gym class.

“One of the teens was only minutes into his gym class when he fell backward on April 24 at Dancheng Caiyuan Middle School in Henan province. The death certificate listed the cause as sudden cardiac arrest but no autopsy was performed,” wrote the publication, quoting an Australian outlet 7News.

Six days after the boy’s death, another pupil at Changsha’s Xiangjun Future Experimental School in Hunan province also collapsed and died.

“He had been wearing an N95 respirator and running a 1000m exam when the fatal incident occurred, its unclear whether an autopsy had been ordered,” wrote the publication.