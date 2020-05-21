Home News Zimbabwe govt dismisses First Lady car accident rumour

Zimbabwe govt dismisses First Lady car accident rumour

Auxillia Mnangagwa

The government has dismissed as false reports claiming that First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was involved in a road accident in Kwekwe on Thursday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana said the accident involved Zvishavane-Ngezi legislator, Honourable Dumizweni Mahwite and a minor.

Mangwana said the First Lady stopped to render assistance to the accident victim. Said Mangwana:

The First Lady’s cavalcade was not involved in an accident in Kwekwe. In fact, Zvishavane-Ngezi MP, Hon D. Mahwite was involved in an accident involving a minor. The First Lady and her team stopped to render assistance to the accident victim.

Last month, a close protection officer died and at least three others were injured when a vehicle in the first lady’s convoy crashed near Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central.

Mnangagwa was travelling to the province to hand out food parcels and other gifts when a Toyota Hilux with her security aides veered off the road and rolled down a steep, rocky embankment before coming to a stop against a tree.

