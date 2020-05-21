Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket continued with their efforts to fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country by disinfecting Entembeni Old People’s Home, as well as Percy Ibbotson Remand Home and Hostel in Bulawayo’s Luveve’s suburb on Thursday.

Led by Tuskers general manager Nicholas Singo, the ZC delegation was made up of ground personnel, Tuskers and national team players. John Nyumbu, Brian Chari, Cunningham Ncube, Charlton Tshuma, Thabo Mboyi and Ainsley Ndlovu were the players who took part in the fumigating process.

At Entembeni, ZC disinfected the dwellings of the elderly, dining hall, kitchen as well as the clinic wards at the facility.

Singo went on to hand over hand sanitisers and Paracetamol tablets to the institution’s administrator Naome Khumalo. Entembeni looks after 48 old people, the bulk of whom are destitute.

From Entembeni, the ZC delegation headed to Percy Ibbotson which houses young offenders where they also disinfected the dormitories, dining hall as well as offices. Hand sanitisers, Paracetamol tablets and Paracetamol syrup for the children were handed over to the facility’s senior supervisor Precious Ndlovu.

Khumalo and Ndlovu expressed gratitude to ZC for the disinfection and essentials donated, with the duo hoping that the cricket mother body returns to assist them again in future.

Singo commended the players for being available for the disinfecting process at such short notice.

He singled out Ncube for being in the forefront of mobilising his teammates.

ZC have been the most active national sports association in the fight against Covid-19.

They started by fumigating of their own facilities in Bulawayo, Harare, Kwekwe and Mutare in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, ZC disinfected Chinyaradzo Children’s Home premises in Harare and donated hygiene essentials and some medication to support the orphanage’s Covid-19 fight.

