SO, a whole Home Affairs Cabinet minister and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga organised a Press conference to deny arresting the MDC youth leaders. Obviously they had not been briefed that after their arrest at the roadblock, a police officer got into the car and asked the ladies to drive to the police station, standard practice where other police officers have to remain at the roadblock while one of them gets the arrested persons to a police station.

By Kennedy Kaitano, Our Reader

Who is Matanga really trying to fool here? We do not have a government and the best thing is for what calls itself the government to simply step down and the country goes to the polls. What image is our leaders trying to create internationally?

Are they trying to tell the world that there are now police officers who will set up a roadblock and take the arrested persons to a police station, park the arrested persons’ car in a parking lot at the police station and drive the arrested persons away in a vehicle that is also available at the police station without the knowledge of their seniors?

I also read that the government is planning to charge the abductees on a lesser crime of violating lockdown regulations. Well, they can proceed with that, but what price will they pay for the suffering these ladies have gone through?

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and Matanga’s Press conference was, therefore, just a ploy to mislead the world and absolve government of responsibility in the abduction. So it means the police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was pressured to make a U-turn from his earlier confirmation that the three ladies had, indeed, been arrested? If so, by who?

Matanga and Kazembe’s heads must roll, but the world knows they are well-protected by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The people know that we have a criminal government which has to be removed from power if our country is to function. The power is in our hands, and we need to mobilise ourselves and take appropriate democratic action to liberate ourselves. The country cannot continue in this mode.

The United Nations must come in to help the people by ordering an internationally supervised election in Zimbabwe to end this rot.

