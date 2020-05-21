A MENTALLY challenged Dotito man allegedly killed his aunt while they were shelling groundnuts in Dotito Mt Darwin on Saturday.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Abide Chiwinge (25) of Kamwaza village, Chief Dotito’s area allegedly fatally struck Abigal Chiwinge (63) with a stick.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“We are investigating a murder case in Mount Darwin where a suspected mentally-challenged person allegedly killed his aunt with a stick,” Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the two were at home shelling groundnuts when the suspect went berserk and fatally struck his aunt with a stick.

Jusper Chiwinge (25), a brother to the suspect discovered the body of the deceased in a pool of blood.

The brother asked the suspect what had happened and he pointed at the stick that he used to kill the deceased.

The stick had blood stains. A police report was filed, leading to his arrest.

