Mthabisi Tshuma,Showbiz Correspondent



Alluring and talented musician Mubanga Takurwana affectionately known as Mimmie turned 26 today and will be celebrating her birthday with fans through her Instagram page.



The musician who is slowly rising in the music industry will celebrate her birthday through a virtual performance from 3pm.

She said she wanted to use her birthday to connect with fans through the intimate show.

“I’m hosting a virtual birthday party live on my Instagram page as from 3pm today. This is just my way of celebrating the gift of life and also, giving people an opportunity to get to know Mimmie.

“During the celebration, I’ll also sing a few covers tp spice things up so it’s definitely a show not to miss,” said the soft-spoken Mimmie.

The talented youngster started singing in 2013 as a backing vocalist for various artistes in the city that include Lorraine Maplanka Stot and Takesure Zamar Ncube before joining the Outfit Band in 2015. In 2018, she released her debut single Khetha.

Currently, she has five singles – Selfish, Freedom, Happiness and Spread the love which she is expected to perform today.

Reflecting on her career, Mimmie who was nominated for the 2018 Skyz Metro FM Awards and 2019 Bulawayo Arts Awards said the journey has been amazing adding that she is hoping to drop an EP this year.

@mthabisi_mthire