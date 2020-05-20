Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The collaboration between rapper Msiz’Kay, Mzoe 7 and Germany-based hip hop artiste Awa on track, Ngawuzw’Umoya Wami has struck the right chord as most who have listened to it say it is relatable and is poised to be a favourite for many.

Riding on a groovy beat, the song takes one through the emotional journey that a person goes through when they experience a breakup. Ngawuzw’ Umoya Wami aptly presents the pain and rollercoaster ride one goes through when they see their ex-lover walking down the road with their new lover.

The song that was released last week on Msiz’Kay’s YouTube channel is already getting a lot of airplay on Skyz Metro FM and Khulumani FM.

A mixture of Msiz’Kay’s hip hop and Afro Pop which was perhaps influenced by Mzoe 7 who is the exponent of the genre, the song has impressed many as evidenced by the reviews.

Renowned musician Bekezela Nkomo said on Facebook:

“It’s a beautiful song.”

Commenting on Facebook, one Busani Sibindi said: “Msiz’kay, you are one of the best musicians of our generation. You are a star boss and I am a fan of all your music, in fact, I am a fan of all young talented people in Bulawayo.”

After a breakup, everyone has had some sort of heart break and in the process, felt some jealousy. Some also realise that they will not have gotten over their ex-loved ones after seeing them with someone else and all this is captured on the song.

The song gives two perspectives, the emotions a man goes through, as Msiz’Kay starts off the song with the lyrics: “I saw you walking with the girl of my dreams, ngawuzw’umoya wami. Ungikhangelile wahleka, ngawuzw’umoya wami. She looked at you and she smiled, ngawuzw’umoya wami.”

For the women, Awa starts off her line with “Ngiyavuma ng’bulewe yisikhwele when I saw you walking with another girl. Ngamelwa yinhliziyo ngiyakutshela. Lawe uyazi ukuthi ngawe ngisazifela,” capturing the emotions of most women during breakups.

Awa has also been commended by many for her use of poetry in the song.

Mzoe 7 comes in with another emotion as he sings that his former partner is acting happy because she wants to make him jealous.