Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

WITH public gatherings and gigs still prohibited after President Mnangagwa extended the country’s Level Two lockdown indefinitely, Zimbabwe is celebrating its Culture Week with a difference this week, with a concert set to mark its end on Saturday.

The concert will be broadcast on ZBC at 9:30PM . This year’s culture week runs under the under the theme “Zimbabwe @ 40: Celebrating our Cultural Diversity and Heritage”.

Musicians set to feature include Noma Nkwali, Albert Nyathi, Jeys Marabini, Blessing Chimanga, Mathias Mhere, Hope Masike, Peter Moyo, Ti Gonzi, Selmor Mtukudzi and Willis Wataffi among others.

In her address at the commencement of the culture week on Monday night, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry acknowledged the efforts of artistes that had tried to entertain the nation during the lockdown.

With people stuck at home, this year’s Culture Week would allow for wider participation, she said.

“Culture Week this year provides an opportunity for wider participation of communities through online interaction and exchange of ideas on arts and culture in addition to creating platforms for artists to interact and network,” she said.

“Let us be proud of our heritage by caring for one another and not exposing each other to Covid-19 so that we can use our cultural identity to win the fight over this disease that threatens our existence as humanity.”