Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players as well as coaches had every reason to smile when they were presented with foods hampers sourced by the club together with members, fans as well as corporate partners.

Bosso players and coaches collected their hampers at the club office as from Monday.

The club said the efforts were in appreciation of effects of the coronavirus on the earnings of the players and support staff.

Some the items in the hampers included rice, mealie meal and cooking oil. The foodstuff donated by Johane Masowe WeChishanu Selborne Park is part of what the club handed out to the players and coaches.

“In recognition of the Covid-19 effect on incomes and price of commodities, the club together with members, fans and corporate partners continue to find ways to assist players and support staff with some basic groceries to cushion them at this critical time,’’ read the Highlanders statement.

Highlanders members and supporters have been fundraising in an effort to look after the club’s players whose earnings have dwindled since there is no football activity and they cannot earn extra from winning bonuses.

The fundraising initiative was spearheaded by prominent Highlanders Life Member, Keta Marizani who has in the past few weeks been receiving contributions from fellow members as well as supporters via mobile money transfer platforms.

