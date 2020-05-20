Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PROMINENT South Africa based Zimbabwean businessman Mr Justice Maphosa has donated food hampers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 1 100 vulnerable families who include returnees from South Africa.

Mr Maphosa, a philanthropist in his own right, made the donation through his Bigtime Group company.

The donation was made to cushion families that have been affected by the adverse effects of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Due to the national lockdown some people Zimbabweans both at home and in South Africa have lost their source of livelihood making it hard to provide food on the table.

Last week, the businessman came to the rescue of 400 Zimbabweans based in South Africa who were stranded needing transport to return home.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Maphosa said part of the donation would be handed to distressed villagers in his hometown of Gwanda.

Each family received a food hamper.

“We gave away 1 100 food parcels and 400 of them for the people in the bus returning home. After being released from a quarantine centre, they will take the parcels with them to their families. Each food parcel comprises of 25kg mealie-meal, 2kg rice, 2kg sugar, 2 litre cooking oil and soap. In remembrance of the people that are struggling; I still have my community at heart hence the allocation of 700 food parcels (to Gwanda). The criteria for the food parcels recipients are the elderly and the orphans. The elderly being those who are 60 years and above and are not working,” said Mr Maphosa.

He said his company was also donating 3 000 face masks, 3000 gloves and sanitizers to enhance good personal hygiene in line with measures meant to contain Covid-19.

One of the donation beneficiaries, Mrs Ellen Ndlovu (70) a widow from Gwanda said she lost her source of livelihood due to the lockdown.

She was a firewood vendor and could not continue with her trade.

Mrs Ndlovu said she was struggling to put food on the table while she is expected to provide for her orphaned minor grandchildren.

Brethren In Christ Church (BICC) Pastor Sipho Mizha who witnessed the handing over of the donations in Gwanda, said it was important for societal groups to complement each other in alleviating hunger in communities.

“The church has tried where it could but this is a challenging time. It is proving difficult to extend help as much as we would have loved to. So, the donation is quite timeous because many people were stranded,” said Pastor Mizha.

@nqotshili