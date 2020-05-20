Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) is working on coming up with initiatives of mitigating against unprecedented production loss by artisanal and small-scale miners in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

ZMF chief executive officer Mr Wellington Takavarasha said the artisanal and scale-miners representative body was in the process of formulating initiatives aimed at minimising the severity of the impact likely to be caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the mining sector.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected and disrupted lives, livelihoods with the artisanal and small-scale mining communities in Zimbabwe and globally, ZMF is coming up with initiatives and innovations to minimise the impact on public health and to limit disruptions along the value chain. It is evident that governments across the globe are relaxing containment measures and economies beginning to open,” he said.

Mr Takavarasha said ZMF has so far come up with strategies and a roadmap aimed at raising awareness and fostering widespread debate to resuscitate the artisanal small-scale mining sector during the lockdown period.

“We intend to pursue artisanal miners formalisation and regularisation with involvement of key stakeholders like Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and Fidelity Printers and Refiners in the registration and mapping of artisanal small-scale miners zones,” he said.

Mr Takavarasha said ZMF would make use of various online platforms to communicate with various stakeholders towards addressing issues pertaining to artisanal and small-scale miners.

ZMF will also carry out personal hygiene education and awareness campaigns to help prevent the spread of the pandemic among miners and communities they live in.