Bitcoin made a lot of headlines in 2017 when its stock market value exploded. The price of bitcoin is indeed very volatile, knowing that many use it only for speculative purposes. This virtual currency created in 2009 is still relatively little used in the real economy, even if its use is changing. While some see Bitcoin only as a passing mode, some believe that its use will increase and potentially replace the currency as we know it today.

This digital currency only exists as a computer code. There is no bank, government, company, or individual who controls it. And what is truly revolutionary is the blockchain technology that makes bitcoin work. The latter makes it possible to keep track of each of the transactions made in bitcoin via thousands of computers simultaneously. This is what we mean when we talk about decentralized money. This is also what makes this system almost impossible to hack. Bitcoin therefore comes from a fairly fascinating technology, and the history of this cryptocurrency is just as much!

But beyond the technical aspect or even the controversial philosophy associated with bitcoin, what about its practical aspect? Concretely, how to use this currency? How to pay in bitcoin? Can we really use it like any other currency?

How to pay in bitcoins

Making a payment with bitcoins is extremely easy, and it’s quick, convenient and secure. You can spend your bitcoins in several online stores, but it is also possible to spend them in certain physical stores. Indeed, bitcoin is becoming an increasingly common means of payment, and an increasing number of shops .If it is not yet widely used, especially in France, this means of payment is clearly expanding. But concretely, how to pay in bitcoins? You can perform all kind of trade and transaction with bitcoin code official site

Scan your QR code Bitcoin QR code

To know how to pay in bitcoin, one must be familiar with the use of QR codes. They are the easiest and quickest way to spend your bitcoins. If your wallet is on a mobile application, then scan the QR code of the item you want to buy with your smartphone which will automatically open the application of your bitcoin wallet on your mobile. Your wallet will then automatically save the correct address for sending the amount in bitcoins. All you have to do is check the amount indicated and confirm the payment.

With this method, payment is made in seconds. It is most convenient if you want to pay in bitcoin.

Pay from your wallet

If you use a wallet on your computer, simply click on pay in bitcoin or the equivalent. Your wallet will then open automatically and you just need to check the information and confirm the payment.

If your wallet does not open by itself, then you will have to copy the address of the seller’s wallet and paste it in the recipient field of your own wallet. Then fill in the amount of the order, and confirm the payment.

Send payment manually

You can also send the payment manually, especially if you use an online wallet. To do this, copy the bitcoin address listed in the payment window, paste this address in the send to or recipient field of your own wallet. Then type the bitcoin amount of the purchase in your wallet, and you just have to send the payment. The purchase window will then indicate paid, and you will be redirected to the web page of your purchases.

Paying in bitcoin still has some peculiarities compared to a conventional online payment via your bank card.

Once your purchase is confirmed, you only have 15 minutes to send your payment. As the price of bitcoin is very volatile, the price displayed in bitcoin is only valid during this 15-minute window. Indeed, the exchange rate between the price in euro and that in bitcoin can vary very quickly. If you have exceeded this deadline, do not send your payment, as it will appear to the seller as expired. It will then be up to him to accept the payment or to refuse it and reimburse you the amount.

