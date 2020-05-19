Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) is working on modalities to resume its programmes in August, following relaxation of lockdown rules.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care lifted the ban on jogging and other outdoor exercises during the Covid-19 imposed lockdown.

Outdoor exercises and public gatherings were banned following the national lockdown order implemented in March to contain the spread of the virus.

Athletics is included in the sports categories deemed to be less hazardous under the country’s revised coronavirus lockdown regulations announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the weekend.

The President stated that only sports seen as less likely to result in any harm to those taking part would be allowed to resume.

“Being classified as less risky is very much appreciated and this will give our athletes time to start preparing for Olympics qualifying events that start in December.

“It means we must work on modalities to organise competitions around August or September. We will continue working on the counsel of the Sports Ministry and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) so that we have safe a competing environment,” said Naaz president Tendai Tagara.

His association will keep updating athletes and relevant stakeholders through social media platforms the association has opened for easy communication during the lockdown. — @ZililoR