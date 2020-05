Chronicle Reporter

Cabinet has this week, postponed its regular Tuesday sitting to Thursday.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda attributed the latest development to more pressing engagements that have arisen.

“Owing to unforeseen circumstances, this week`s Cabinet meeting has been rescheduled to 09:00 hours on Thursday, 21st May 2020 at State House,” the statement read.

