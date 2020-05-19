BY ADMIRE JAMU-MLAMBO

CHITUNGWIZA-BASED hip-hop artiste Gerald “Dr Gee” Munetsi (pictured) last week took advantage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown to drop a new single, The Java Flow.

The 27-year-old adopted Passion Java’s popular mantra “kutsotsonya” (interpreted by ghetto youths to mean beat up or eat) to attract a huge following on social media.

Munetsi told NewsDay Life & Style that he decided to use Java’s “tongues” as the foundation of his artistic work.

“I tried not to be too personal, but I did it to motivate all the hip-hop artistes not to settle for less and enjoy local and international markets because they have the potential to take the world by storm,” he said.

Munetsi said his main aim was to take local hip-hop to the next level so that it is well embraced in the country.

“I have always been a fanatic of hip-hop, and as a new kid on the block, my main aim is to make hip hop a respected genre. I want my music to be viewed as inspirational and motivational,” he said.

Munetsi urged people to use the lockdown to find peace with their loved ones and explore their hidden talents.

“I would like to urge people to stay at home in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19 and find time for bonding, especially married couples, while other people must dig deeper in search of their hidden talents,” he said.

The musician said he was inspired by 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and the late Tupac Shakur.

