NATIONAL hero Cde Absolom Sikhosana will be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre in Harare after a memorial service which is being held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo now.

His body lay in state at his residence in Nkulumane suburb yesterday night following his death last Friday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

This morning, Cde Sikhosana’s body was flown to his farm in Inyathi.

