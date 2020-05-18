Mamombe, colleagues to face full wrath of the law: Police

Joana Mamombe

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe (MDC Alliance) and several other party youths were identified on video and will face the full wrath of the law because they took part in an illegal demonstration in violation of the country’s Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Police say they are currently working round the clock investigating the alleged disappearance and torture of Mamombe, Netsai Marova, and Cecilia Chimbiri.

“The trio’s demonstration was illegal because for one to stage a demonstration, one should have a police clearance.

“So, in that respect, it was illegal and they also violated the lockdown regulations. So, it was illegal and there was no social distancing.

MDC MP for Harare West, Joana Mamombe (pink top) in protest.

“So, it will be dealt with at an appropriate time. For now, we are dealing with the alleged abduction,” home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe told journalists.

The Elders – the Nelson Mandela-founded organisation of elder statesmen, peace activists, and human rights advocates – said in a statement that it was alarmed by reports of more abductions, torture and sexual abuse of female activists in Zimbabwe.

“All stakeholders must act in good faith to protect lives, freedoms and the rule of law,” the organisation said.

In September last year, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, who chairs The Elders, and her deputy, former first lady of SA Graça Machel, visited Zimbabwe to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, civic society and women’s groups to push for a “truly inclusive national dialogue”.