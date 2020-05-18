THE Nelson Chamisa-led Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) says it is disturbed by utterances by Deputy Minister of Information, Energy Mutodi, alleging that Joannah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova choreographed their disappearance.

In statements that Mutodi posted on Twitter, the Zanu-PF legislator for Goromonzi North suggesting that the three MDC Alliance youth leaders were merely attention-seekers pushing a regime change agenda.

“It started with Morgen Tsvangirai. He couldn’t win an outright majority to form a government and that led to that GNU (government of national unity). That legacy has continued with Chamisa as well. He has failed to win the hearts of the Zimbabwean people.

“Now the opposition and other enemies of the government, they are now coming up with something, some strategies that can entail the international community to fight the Zimbabwean government directly seeing that on the election front they cannot achieve regime change.

- Advertisement -

“So, these abductions are being used by opposition leaders to ensure that government has a bad image, government is seen as torturing its citizens and breaking international law and they hope that this will trigger international powers or foreign powers like the U.S and other hostile countries into not only imposing more sanctions but also deciding on a military intervention.

“They are entertaining this hoping that one day there will be military intervention by some countries, something that we know is not going to happen,” said Mutodi.

In response to Mutodi’s allegations, Edwin Ndlovu of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa said the Domboshava legislator did not know what he was saying.

“This guy does not know what he is talking about. He is clearly singing for his super. There is nothing like faking an abduction when we clearly know that some people in the MDC have gone missing.

“The government has failed to account for them and people like Itai Dzamara, Paul Chizuze, and others were also abducted. Does Mutodi mean that they abducted themselves? They disappeared without a trace. Where do you think they are right now? The government knows what is going on.

“It is unbelievable that someone can talk about people inflicting injuries on themselves. That’s does not happen. It’s senseless to say that. We have women who are seriously injured and Mutodi is talking nonsense like this. Clearly, the government has a hand in their disappearance. I have no doubt about it.”

Meanwhile, government says it will get to the bottom of the matter. Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe while speaking at a press briefing yesterday said top officials from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) were already seized with the investigations.