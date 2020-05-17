Business Reporter

CRESTA Hotels Group will today re-open two of its five Zimbabwean properties, which had been closed since the start of the Covid-19-induced national lockdown.

The two hotels set to resume operations are Cresta Oasis Hotel and Apartments in Harare and Cresta Churchill Hotel in Bulawayo.

In a statement issued Friday, Cresta Hotels managing director, Ms Chipo Mandela, said the decision to re-open business was based on an evaluation of the on-going lockdown as it passes through its various stages. The country remains on alert against the pandemic, having suffered four deaths and 44 positive cases by yesterday afternoon.

Although Government has extended level two lockdown indefinitely, the hotel group assured clients that operations would be conducted in safe, hygienic and suitable conditions that safeguard customers and staff alike. Ms Mandela said the other hotels will be opened in a phased approach.

“Cresta Hotels comply with WHO guidelines for accommodation providers. This ensures that the management team, in consultation with the local health authorities and tourism administration, implements an action plan tailored to the situation with the aim of preventing cases of Covid-19, effectively managing cases and mitigating their impact,” she said.

- Advertisement -

“In line with the action plan, each staff member must strictly comply with the basic protective measures against Covid-19 recommended by the WHO, such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, avoiding touching of eyes, nose and mouth, practising respiratory hygiene, as well as staying home and seeking medical attention if they have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

As such, Ms Mandela said all of their staff will be tested by the CareNet Health Facility before going back to work, while all rooms and public areas will be thoroughly and regularly disinfected and sanitised.

She said the business will ensure that a doctor is on call for any guest or member of staff concerned about a health situation. To further minimise exposure, Ms Mandela said staff who have been tested and resume duties will be accommodated in the hotel to avoid risk through the use of public transport.

“Sanitising tunnels will be provided at the guest and staff entrances for cleansing hands, temperature checks, and application of body sanitisation spray. Perspex screens will be placed at receptions, and contactless check-in and check-out methods will be used,” she said.

“In accordance with regulations, staff members will wear face masks at all times and will be given fresh air breaks to eliminate the negative effects of this.”

The group has also committed to ensuring that additional hand sanitiser is placed at other high traffic areas, while high-touch zones in public areas will be disinfected once every 30 minutes, including countertops, chair backs, table-tops, and door handles.

“We remain committed to adhering to stringent policies and educating our guests on best practices,” she said.

The hotel and leisure industry had been hard hit by Covid-19 due to restrictions in travel and air transportation, which forced many operators to shut business, leaving scores of workers stranded.