Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musicians Lorraine Stot, Faith Mucha, Busani, T1nDa and Nkosi Herman will be performing at a live online show on Sunday as part of ways to entertain people during the lockdown.

The Bulawayo musicians will be live on the Fusion Music Group Facebook page as from 5PM.

Organiser of the show, Blessing Stot Bass, said they were hosting the show to cater for gospel music lovers.

“All along, we’ve been working on doing such a show as we have another that runs on Monday’s. However, we couldn’t mix a gospel show with the one we do every Monday so we decided to have a separate one on Sunday so gospel music lovers have their own treat,” said Stot Bass.

- Advertisement -

He said Lorraine Stot will bring her soothing music with former Zimpraise singer Faith Mucha also in the mix. T1nDa will bring the hip hop feel in gospel with Nkosi Herman – a praise and worship leader and Busani set to complete the line-up.

Stot Bass said the door is open for other artistes.

“We chose artistes that we have worked with before hence this line up. This doesn’t mean that we aren’t open to other artistes who want to be on this platform. They can come forward and we see how we can slot them into the programme,” said Stot Bass.

After the live gospel show, on Monday, rapper Asaph, songbirds Mimmie Tarukwana, Lee McHoney (Mai Noku) and Nate will grace the stage during the Level 2 Lockdown Party on the FMG Facebook page as from 8PM. DJ Nospa will blaze the decks after the performances.

@bonganinkunzi