Chronicle Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League has described National Hero Cde Absolom Sikhosana who died on Saturday as a selfless servant leader who had devoted his entire life in service to the nation.

Cde Sikhosana, a Zanu-PF Politburo member and veteran of the liberation struggle, died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted last Monday.

At the time of his death, Cde Sikhosana (70) was the Zanu-PF Bulawayo interim chairperson while the province sets up structures.

In a statement, the youth league secretary for information and publicity, Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi said they learnt with great shock the news of the untimely passing on of one the revolutionary Party’s longest-serving and most consistent cadres.

“We do therefore, with heavy hearts, convey and extend our sincerest condolences to all those who worked with, and those who, like us, have had the privilege of benefitting from being in contact with him throughout his illustrious career,” she said.

“Even in our sorrow, we celebrate the life and times of Cde Sikhosana, who had risen to become a ZANU PF Politburo member, as a lifetime of milestones in the ideological education of the youth. Affectionately known by many as ‘Cde Nkosi’ or ‘Headmaster’, Cde Sikhosana came to represent the energetic, vibrant, never-say-die spirit of the revolution which to his credit, came to characterize the ZANU-PF Youth League.”

Cde Simbanegavi said as a leader of young cadres, Cde Sikhosana had grown in stature to become a chaperone to many generations, such that his name will forever remain etched on the collective memory of both the young and old alike.

“We sorely grieve over our cruel loss of a down to earth doyen of vanguard revolutionary politics, a humble virtuoso who knew how to get the best out of the Youth League and the nation’s young people.

“Indeed, the virtues of friendliness, patience, loyalty, hard work and honesty are some of the most enduring legacy values he bequeaths to the ZANU PF Youth League and to the nation at large.

“Our generation has surely been fortunate to have the ‘Headmaster’ as a mentor,” said Cde Simbanegavi.

She said the youth league joins hearts with the entire nation in mourning a true embodiment of servant leadership, “who was steadfast in his conviction that the people’s revolution is always larger, more significant and more fulfilling than personal, individualistic victories, and that the overarching national dream of true freedom under ZANU PF remains dependent on disciplined youth imbued with an ethos of serving the nation.

“As we inexorably march towards achieving President E. D Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, and as we continue in the fight against adversities such as those posed by illegal sanctions and lately, the COVID-19 scourge, all the ZANU PF Youth League members across Zimbabwe remain emboldened by the indelible imprint left by our affable, indefatigable chaperone and lodestone on our understanding of the role of youth in national defence and development,” said Cde Simbanegavi.

“For us, Cde “Nkosi” Absalom “Headmaster” Sikhosana’s status needs no overstatement. He holds in our conjoint revolutionary spirit, the highest honour. He is, and shall always be remembered as, a National Hero for whom we wish eternal peace as he rests.”