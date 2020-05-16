Former Wits University and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Alois Bunjira has revealed why he has decided to campaign to be the next ZIFA president.

The next Zimbabwean FA elections will be held in 2022 and ‘Gazza’ will be one of the candidates for the presidency.

Bunjira played most of his football in South Africa tormenting defenders at every team in the top-flight.

“I have always believed I could do well in football administration,” says Bunjira to KickOff.com as he outlines his plan to save the state of football in his country.

“I have travelled a lot around the world in different countries. I have seen how football is administered and it is a whole lot different to how it is done in Zimbabwe.

“It breaks my heart to see football in the country going down. I want to bring about change in Zimbabwean football and I know exactly how to do it. That is why I have raised my hand and said I am here to help change the football in the country.

“Obviously it is not a one-man show as I need a lot of other people to support me, especially former players and vibrant young administrators in the country.

“Together we can turn around football in the country, which is in the intensive care unit as we speak.”

Source: Kick Off