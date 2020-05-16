Bulawayo Bureau

Zanu-PF Politburo member and Veteran of the liberation struggle Cde Absolom Sikhosana has died.

The Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, said Cde Sikhosana died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals last night.

“He died last night at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been admitted since Monday,” said the Minister.

“He was so friendly to everybody, free to talk to anytime, he was that type of a leader and leading from behind. We have lost a great man,” she said.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said Cde Sikhosana was a loyal and dedicated cadre.

“Cde Sikhosana was a disciplined and dedicated cadre that we worked with for many years. He was unflinching in his resolve to serve the party and when he was leader of the youths, there was so much discipline in the party.

“He was a hardworking leader and until his death he was loyal and committed to the party. It is sad that we have lost our brother. He has never veneered off the revolutionary path. Because of his discipline, he was made interim chairperson of Bulawayo despite being a politburo member while they fix their structures and there was now order in Bulawayo because Cde Sikhosana wa sat the helm,”said Dr Mpofu.

“He was loved by everyone and loved everyone too and was very active in the party. It is sad for us because just yesterday we buried another national hero and now we have lost our brother.”

Dr Mpofu said consultations will be made with Cde Sikhosana’s family on the way forward.



The Provincial Coordinating Committee for Bulawayo Province is meeting today at 10am to discuss the matter.