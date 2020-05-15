Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE prohibition of sports and recreation activities under the national lockdown Level 2 containment measures is still in force and has not been lifted.

In a statement, the Sports and Recreation Commission said the process of opening up sports and recreation activities was still at a consultation stage.

The SRC indicated that the source of the story on planned lifting of restrictions on some sports is part of a consultative document that was leaked.

“The Sport and Recreation Commission wishes to advise members of the public that the prohibition of sport and recreational activities has not been lifted at all.

“Presently, and pursuant to a directive from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, SRC is undertaking a consultative process with all the registered national sports federations falling under its jurisdiction regarding the possible staggered resumption of certain activities under terms and conditions to be agreed,” reads a statement by SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho.

The SRC said the consultative process has not yet been completed and appropriate recommendations will be made to the ministry for consideration at the end of the process.

“Therefore, pending any formal announcement from Government regarding the resumption of sport and other forms of recreation, it must be emphasised that all these activities remain prohibited, with offenders liable to prosecution,” reads the statement.

According to the leaked consultative document, sports have been categorised into high risk, medium risk and low risk for the proposed staggered return.

High risk sports include football, wrestling, boxing, basketball, water polo, volleyball, taekwondo, rugby, netball, judo, handball and field hockey

Badminton, baseball, lawn bowls, soft ball, triathlon, weightlifting and gymnastics constitute medium risk sport, while equestrian and motor sports are considered low risk.

All sporting activities have been halted by the lockdown now in its seventh week and athletes have had to resort to individual training at home to keep fit.