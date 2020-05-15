Raymond Jaravaza, Showbiz Correspondent

SITTING in his top-of-the-range vehicle at a well-known haunt operated by illegal money changers in the Bulawayo city centre, a major player in the business has a clear view of his “boys” canvassing for business.

It’s Wednesday afternoon at a parking lot in the vicinity of Tredgold Building and two young men wave their phones in the air as a sign that they are illegal money changers.

Disguised as a potential customer, the Saturday Leisure crew approaches one of the young men to enquire about the prevailing rates on the black market for that particular day.

One of the men instead, ushers the news crew to the top-of-the-range vehicle and tells us we can make the transaction with the owner of the vehicle, away from potential arrest by the police.

“Don’t worry makhiwa (customers), umdala will give you the best rates, just get into the car and he will serve you,” says the young man as his colleague also solicits business from an elderly couple walking by.

Osiphatheleni are back, albeit with a new bag of tricks to deceive the prying eyes of law enforcement authorities and the big fish in the business have enlisted the services of “touts” to canvass for business.

Their business is not only illegal in terms of financial and monetary regulations, but is also in violation of the national lockdown imposed by Government to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The big fish are well aware of the risk of arrest for breaking down lockdown regulations and are not taking any chances.

This is where the touts come in.

Moving onto another illegal money changing haunt on Leopold Takawira Street, opposite TelOne Building, the Saturday Leisure crew meets another tout soliciting for business on behalf of another big fish.

He says he is paid on commission and makes more money when more clients strike successful deals with his “boss”.

The young man does not keep any money on him and the small mobile phone he waves in the air to solicit clients is not the same device used in the final transaction between a client and the boss.

“I’m the middle man, I simply link clients with the boss and the deal is concluded in the car. It’s a risky job, but I have no choice. I must eat at the end of the day so taking risks is just part of the job.

“All I have to do is to convince a customer that my boss has the best rates in town and if the client wants to change forex, I will take him or her to the boss’s car. The more clients I bring, the more money I’m paid,” he tells us.

When law enforcement officers pounce, it’s the tout in the firing line.

Members of the public prefer the higher rates offered by the illegal money changers as opposed to the rate in the formal market. In Bulawayo yesterday the black market rate was at US$1:Z$43 for electronic transfers while US$1:Z$32 was for those changing using to hard cash.

The official rate remains at US$1:Z$25 and the rate seems not to be attractive to members of the public who opt to change hard currency with the illegal money changers.

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Gideon Gono once described the area around Tredgold Building as the World Bank of Bulawayo’s illegal money changing business.

Sometimes, so brave are the illegal money changers that they conduct their business right in front of the Magistrates’ Courts. At one time, this raised the ire of Chief Justice Luke Malaba who questioned why osiphatheleni were being allowed to disrespect the courts by doing illegal business near the Tredgold Building.

Recently, a video of an illegal money changer who was bragging that he was back in business while displaying new notes suggesting that he had recently acquired them from a bank, went viral. This prompted the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to react and offer a reward to anyone who could help in identifying the culprit.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said cops are conducting patrols and spot checks for anyone violating lockdown regulations.

So far more than 5 000 people have been arrested for violating lockdown regulations in Bulawayo.

“As police we are on the ground to ensure that everyone observes lockdown regulations. We are conducting raids and spot checks and if we find anyone violating regulations through loitering in the city centre we will arrest them. This includes the illegal money changers,” said Insp Ncube. – @RaymondJaravaza.