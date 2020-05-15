Owen Ncube

Professor Jonathan Moyo says the abduction of MDC Lawmaker Joana Mamombe and other two activists was the work of Minister of State Security Owen Mudha Ncube.

Said Moyo, “This is the dirty work of Owen Mudha Ncube, Mnangagwa’s longtime hitman and now his CIO minister. Information Secretary Nick Mangwanaclaims Mudha’s abduction and violence against Joana Mamombe and two MDC-A youth activists are fake. What? Fake violence? No such thing!”

Moyo called for the international community to hold President Emmerson Mnangagwa accountable for the abductions.



“The time has come for Owen Mudha Ncube and his embattled boss Emmerson Mnangagwa to be held accountable under international law for sanctioning the use of torture and rape as political weapons!”

The three MDC activists were found by a sympathetic villager who heard their cries for help after they were dumped about 90 kilometers (55 miles) from Harare.

Richard Chimbiri, the father of one of the women Cecilia Chimbiri, told reporters on Friday that,”One can’t even talk, the other is just crying and another has been taken for some tests. They were seriously beaten up and stripped of their clothing. They are in pain, they are in bad shape.”

Source – Byo24