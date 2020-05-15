President Emmerson Mnangagwa, pictured, who replaced long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in July ©Getty Images

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has vowed to leave no stone unturned in bringing the culprits behind the abductions of three MDC- Alliance youth leaders to book.

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, government said that finer details as to what befell the trio after staging a demonstration in Warren Park remain unknown.

“So far we have established that the three women were part of a group of youths that defied the lockdown laws and took part in an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare.

“Police then sought to interview them on suspicion of committing crimes related to lockdown laws and the holding of illegal demonstrations.

“Whilst the police were looking for them, social media chats indicating that the three had disappeared were observed. Measures were put in place to locate their whereabouts.

“On the night of the 14th the police were informed that the three suspects had been located at Muchapondwa Business Center in Bindura,” said the statement.

The three politicians in question are Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe, MDC Alliance youth assembly deputy national chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, another youth leader.

The authorities said investigations are currently underway to establish what transpired to the three women from the time they left demonstration up to the point when they reportedly picked up at Muchapondwa Business Centre.

“Government will uphold the law and constitutional safeguards contained therein and if any law has been broken, the law will be enforced.

“We are calling on the three to work with law enforcement agents in order to bring the truth to light and we are appealing to anyone with information concerning the case to make a report with the Police,” added government.

The remarks come shortly after MDC-Alliance president, Nelson Chamisa squarely blamed President Mnangagwa’s Government for the abductions after questioning why police spokesperson had acknowledged the trio’s arrest. – Zimbabwe Voice