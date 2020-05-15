Andrew Moyo

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that new banknotes will be fed into circulation in a few days time, with the $10 note being introduced next Tuesday while the $20 note will come by the first week of June.

A statement released this afternoon reads, “The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (The Bank) wishes to advise the public that the $10 and $20 banknotes issued on 14 May 2020 through Statutory Instrument 103A of 2020, will come into circulation as follows. The $10 banknote will commence circulating on Tuesday 19 May 2020 and the $20 banknote will be in circulation by the first week of June.”

Withdrawal limits have also been revised upwards from $300 per week to $1 000 per week with effect from 19 May.

The statement also says, “Banks have been directed to ensure that the withdrawal limits are strictly observed. The Bank will not tolerate any abuse of currency and will decisively deal with any such abuse in terms of the law.”

- Advertisement -

read more … https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/government-gazettes-new-notes