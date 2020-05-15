Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THE number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has risen to 38 following the confirmation of one more case on Thursday.

The latest case has been recorded in Harare bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 15.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the total number of reported deaths remained at four while the total number of recovered cases is 13.

Bulawayo still has twelve confirmed cases, with eleven cases still active and one death.

The latest recoveries include three cases from Harare that were confirmed through two consecutive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hours apart in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance.

A total of 378 Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDT cases and 200 PCR cases were done countrywide on Thursday, with 80 (RDT) and 93 PCR tests being conducted in Bulawayo.

In Harare, 279 RDT tests were done while 107 PCR tests were conducted.

A total of 11 RDT tests were conducted in Mashonaland East Province while one test was conducted in Mashonaland Central.

“Today, 378 RDT and 200 PCR test were done in both the public and private sector with 1PCR positive test result for Covid-19. To date, we have 38 confirmed cases, 12 recoveries, four deaths, and 22 active cases, Since the onset of the outbreak, on 20 march 2020. Cumulatively, RDT tests done are 13 699 and PCR tests are 11191,” read the Ministry’s statement.

The ministry has not yet disclosed details about the latest Covid-19 case.

Globally, 304 242 people have been killed by Covid-19 while more than four million have been infected. Recoveries stand at 1,7 million.

The virus has affected 213 countries with the United States of America having the highest number of cases globally at 1,5 million while South Africa has recorded the highest number of cases in Africa at 12 739.

More than 75 000 cases of the virus have been recorded in Africa so far while 2 500 people have died in the continent.

