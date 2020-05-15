FOUNDER of interdenominational group Glorious Family Choir, Flata Maungwe has joined the bandwagon of artistes singing about the deadly coronavirus that has killed thousands of people across the globe.

By Winstone Antonio

The Norton-based singer has released a single track titled Rapai Matenda Anetsa produced by Carbon Productions, as an invitation for divine intervention.

Maungwe said the song was a passionate plea for God’s intervention.

“The song Rapai Matenda Anetsa is a prayer where I am reminding people that we have in our midst a doctor who has never failed and if we look up to Him, we are sure to get an answer,” she said.

“I feel so much for the people who have been affected by COVID-19. It is my hope that this pandemic comes to an end and it is possible through prayer.”

A member of Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Beraiah Assembly in Kingsdale, Norton, Maungwe launched her music career in 2005 with the release of a five-track album titled Nenyasha Tine Mufaro.

“I started singing when I was still young. My gift is an in-born thing. I remember singing at school, at Scripture Union as well as at Sunday school. Because of limited resources, it took time for me to release an album. I then released my first album in 2015 that was produced by Blessing Masanga,” she said.

Maungwe has worked with several groups and top artistes including Takesure Zama as lead vocalist on the track Tinosimudza Maoko.

